Paycor HCM (PYCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Paycor HCM to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Paycor HCM has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.66 million. On average, analysts expect Paycor HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

