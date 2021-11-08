Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.05.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $280.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.75. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 37.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,408,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 175.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

