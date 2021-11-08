PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,733,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $269.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

