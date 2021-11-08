PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.3-25.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.78 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $229.42. 22,735,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,066. PayPal has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.47. The company has a market cap of $269.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

