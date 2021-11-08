PaySign (PAYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. PaySign has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PaySign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PaySign alerts:

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.55 on Monday. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $100,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,555 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,353. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PaySign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 1,418.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of PaySign worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.