PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 30th

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years. PBF Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PBF Logistics to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $848.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PBF Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of PBF Logistics worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

