PEAKDEFI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $244.47 million and $1.03 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00051884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00230308 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00096777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,404,240,870 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,706,464 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.