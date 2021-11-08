Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $673.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.28. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,303 shares of company stock valued at $871,699 in the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.