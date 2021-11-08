Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 729.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,927 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000.

NYSE:PEB opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

