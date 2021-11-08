Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 761.10 ($9.94).

LON RDW opened at GBX 633.40 ($8.28) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 673.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 665.14. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 444.20 ($5.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

