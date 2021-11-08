Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

LON VMUK opened at GBX 177.30 ($2.32) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.70. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 99.38 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -15.69.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.