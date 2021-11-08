Peel Hunt Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:PURP opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.77 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.77 ($1.47). The company has a market cap of £101.25 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.27.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.