PegNet (PEG) One Day Volume Hits $162.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $190,743.01 and $162.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00095251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.26 or 1.00052421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.98 or 0.06972063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020294 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.