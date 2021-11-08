Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.97.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

