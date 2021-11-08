Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Westpark Capital lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

