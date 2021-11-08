Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$43.50 by Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$43.50 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.92.

TSE PPL traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,229. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$27.52 and a 1 year high of C$42.96.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416. Insiders bought 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662 over the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

