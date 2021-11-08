Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,864 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Pentair worth $22,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

PNR stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.