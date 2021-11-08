Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post sales of $194.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.20 million and the highest is $194.21 million. Penumbra posted sales of $166.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $737.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.78 million to $737.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $853.26 million to $867.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,903 shares of company stock worth $17,360,319. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $10.73 on Wednesday, hitting $274.51. The company had a trading volume of 150,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,618. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.58 and a 200 day moving average of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 638.40, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

