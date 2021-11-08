Pepe Cash Market Cap Hits $22.75 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $3,579.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

