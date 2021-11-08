PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0135

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $832,725.11 and approximately $1,193.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001138 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.00388080 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 133.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,209,913 coins and its circulating supply is 61,540,039 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

