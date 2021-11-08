PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.86.
PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.54. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The company has a market cap of $229.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
