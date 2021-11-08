PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.86.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.54. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The company has a market cap of $229.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

