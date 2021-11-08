PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.00 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.43. The stock has a market cap of $229.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $732,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 158,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

