PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,484 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $229.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

