Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. 805,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,113. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.