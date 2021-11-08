Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

PRDO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 805,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,113. The stock has a market cap of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

