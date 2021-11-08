Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of PWP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.93. 499,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,966. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

