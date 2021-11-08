PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.56). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,361. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

