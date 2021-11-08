Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells $20,850,020.85 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of PHAT stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $50.78.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
