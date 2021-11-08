Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells $20,850,020.85 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 44,801.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 148,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.