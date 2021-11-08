PHI Token Trading Up 0.1% This Week (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $359.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PHI Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.00235812 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

