Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,556 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

