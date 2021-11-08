Photon (PHO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Photon has a total market capitalization of $277,357.35 and approximately $70.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Photon has traded 66% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,062.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,762.99 or 0.07209856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.31 or 0.00331981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.47 or 0.00948305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00083265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.06 or 0.00405771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.00263511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00222781 BTC.

About Photon

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 42,302,769,066 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

