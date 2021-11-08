Pi Financial Increases IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$17.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.29.

IBI Group stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,028. IBI Group has a one year low of C$6.52 and a one year high of C$13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.78. The stock has a market cap of C$410.33 million and a PE ratio of 27.75.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

