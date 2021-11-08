Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Cap Reaches $24.61 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $24.61 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for $13.75 or 0.00020378 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00050793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00225317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00096142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,798,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,789,456 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.