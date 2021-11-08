PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $13.86 million and approximately $236,907.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.51 or 0.00224570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

