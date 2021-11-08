PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

