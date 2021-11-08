PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $6.43 on Monday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.