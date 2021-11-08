PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $6.43 on Monday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.