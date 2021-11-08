Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) PT Raised to C$1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of PIFYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

