Ping Identity (PING) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ping Identity (NYSE: PING):

11/4/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Ping Identity had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Ping Identity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

10/4/2021 – Ping Identity is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Ping Identity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

PING opened at $27.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Get Ping Identity Holding Corp alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $27,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.