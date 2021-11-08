Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 592.64% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

