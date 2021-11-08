Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $181.77

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.77 and last traded at $181.46, with a volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.13.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,582,902.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after acquiring an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,793,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

