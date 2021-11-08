Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Oncorus in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will earn ($2.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $11.53 on Monday. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $296.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

