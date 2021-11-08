Piper Sandler Weighs in on Clovis Oncology’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Clovis Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.36). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.42 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after buying an additional 2,290,875 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,481,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 186,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

