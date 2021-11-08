Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Allstate Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Allstate in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $117.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate has a one year low of $90.42 and a one year high of $140.00.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

