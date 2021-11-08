Pizza Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $210,896.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Pizza has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $210,896.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003803 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00227917 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.64 or 0.00525675 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

