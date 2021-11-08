PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.31). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. 415,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,038. The stock has a market cap of $334.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.11. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

