Playgroundz (IOG) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $244,801.31 and approximately $1,821.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00080801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00085348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00095560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,087.39 or 1.00804059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,707.02 or 0.07179687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.