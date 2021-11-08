PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.47. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $39,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 60.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

