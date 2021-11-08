Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.34% of Plexus worth $87,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

