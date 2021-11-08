Plian 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $315,778.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $315,778.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00226261 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00096597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 868,541,708 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.