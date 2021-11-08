Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 7.3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.18. 193,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,299,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Plug Power from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

